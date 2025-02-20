Back Surgery For Eagles' OC; Expected Back For Training Camp
PHILADELPHIA - Cam Jurgens made headlines during the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl LIX championship by fighting through significant back pain.
There was a price to pay for that.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pro Bowl center underwent back surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Robert Watkins to alleviate nerve pain.
Watkins is considered one of the best orthopedic spine surgeons in the country and specializes in minimally invasive surgery, artificial disc replacement, and computer-guided spine surgery.
Dr. Watkins is the Director of the Marina Spine Center, past Chief of Staff of Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, and current spine surgeon for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rams, Lakers, Clippers, and Sacramento Kings. He has also consulted with 15 NFL teams.
The timetable for Jurgens is a full recovery by July, in time for training camp.
Jurgens is headed into the final season of his rookie contract as the No. 51 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and eligible for a contract extension this offseason.
Drafted as the heir-apparent to six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce at OC, Jurgens started at right guard in the 2023 campaign before kicking inside to replace the Eagles’ legend this past season.
“It’s big shoes to step into,” Jurgens admitted last month when discussing replacing Kelce. “When you ever go into a situation like that, you’re trying to think I need to fill this guy’s shoes, I need to be like Kelce, I need to do this, you’re gonna fail. I don’t think anybody can succeed.
“I always looked at it like I need to be the best person I can be. I need to fill my own shoes. I’m a damn good player and I just had to learn from my coaches, the guys around me, and I just gotta get better. I fought all year. … If you’re trying to step into a Hall of Famers’ shoes and you’re trying to be somebody you’ll fail. You have to be yourself.”
Jurgens missed the first half of the NFC Championship Game against Washington with the back problems but returned after halftime when replacement Landon Dickerson injured his knee and was unable to finish.
Jurgens was hesitant to talk about what he was dealing with.
“It was just dealing with some pain, trying to get through it,” Jurgens said.
In the 40-22 Super Bowl win over Kansas City, Jurgens played 67 of 74 offensive snaps.
Including the postseason, Jurgens set career-highs with 19 starts and 1,284 snaps. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2023 as the team’s RG before being honored with his first Pro-Bowl selection this season.
