Back To The Future: Brandon Graham Returning To Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The storybook will have an addendum.
Multiple NFL sources confirmed to Eagles on SI that legendary Eagles’ defensive end Brandon Graham will announce his return for a 16th season with the team on Tuesday morning.
Graham, 37, himself posted a quick tease on the X Platform on Monday, telling fans to watch his podcast, “Brandon Graham Unblocked,” on Tuesday.
“I’ve got some special news for y’all, and we’ve got a lot to talk about. Go, Birds,” Graham said.
The longest-tenured player in franchise history, Graham retired in March after returning to play in Super Bowl LIX despite suffering a torn triceps in November of last year.
Circumstance Fuels Return
Circumstance forced the Eagles “Back to The Future” with Graham and things amped up after Za’Darius Smith’s sudden retirement last week.
It was notable that when Smith walked away the Eagles did not fill his locker, which was Graham’s long-time home at the NovaCare Complex.
A team leader and bundle of energy, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni once proclaimed that “every workplace needs a Brandon Graham.”
The edge has been a problem for Philadelphia this seasonafter losing Graham to retirement and Josh Sweat to a big-money deal in free agency.
Injuries have also piled up. Third-year edge defender Nolan Smith is currently on injured reserve with his own triceps injury and not expected to return until after the Week 9 bye, Ogbo Okoronkwo is done for the season with his own torn triceps, and Azeez Ojulari was limited to four defensive snaps after injuring his hamstring in a Week 7 win over Minnesota.
The core of the edge group that topped the Vikings on Sunday was ascending second-year player Jalyx Hunt, veteran Josh Uche and special-teams standout Patrick Johnson. Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell also got some work on the edge in Minneasota with Nakobe Dean back and helping off the ball at the second level.
Graham holds the Eagles' franchise record for most regular-season games played (206) and is third in team history with 76.5 career sacks.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts smiled when asked about a potential Graham return after the win over the Vikings, simply saying “his locker will be ready.”
Through their 5-2 start the Eagles have recorded just 11 sacks through seven games, only two of which are from edge rushers on the 53-man roster, one each from Johnson and Uche.
Graham will likely start in a rotational role with limited snaps but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio became a fan of Graham’s last season so efficiency will likely result in more playing time.
Graham’s return will also not preclude GM Howie Roseman from exploring the trade market over the next two weeks with the deadline on Nov. 4.
