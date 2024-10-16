Bengals Predicted To Be Top Option To Land Ex-Eagles $45 Million Star
After Tuesday's flurry of trades across the National Football League, it's clear that trade season is beginning across the league.
The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills both completed blockbuster deals on Tuesday by acquiring star receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper. Running back Cam Akers also was traded from the Houston Texans to the Minnesota Vikings.
Moves are coming quickly in the NFL, and one player who could be the next star to be traded is New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick. He spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and was a Pro Bowler in each campaign.
Philadelphia traded Reddick to the Jets this past offseason. He is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal and wants a new contract. The Eagles avoided the headache, and he still is holding out from the Jets, and they now have permitted him to look for a trade.
It's unclear where he ultimately will land, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed the Cincinnati Bengals among "potential suitors" for Reddick in a blockbuster deal.
"Reddick will remain a trade candidate until he actually puts pen to paper on a deal that would be difficult to move," Knox said. "New York is going all-in on the Rodgers experiment, but a rebuild could be incoming the moment the 40-year-old decides to call it a career...
"If Reddick is in any way available, the Bengals should also be interested. Cincinnati's defense finally showed up in Week 6, but it still lacks a high-end complement to Trey Hendrickson. Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions."
It seems like the saga swirling around Reddick could be ending in the near future. Could it be with a trade to Cincinnati?
