Eagles Tight End Room: Familiar Faces, New Coach, Draft Wildcard Looming

Entering free agency, it seemed the Eagles were poised to reimagine their tight end room, with their top three options from 2025 heading toward the open market.

Two weeks into the offseason, things look more familiar. Howie Roseman re-signed Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra to one-year deals while replacing Kylen Granson (who landed with the Tennessee Titans) with Johnny Mundt—a move that nods to the projected shift in offensive scheme, which calls for stronger blocking presence at the position.

Perhaps, the most seismic change during the draft-proofing phase has been the departure of position coach Jason Michael (who arrived in 2021 with Nick Sirianni) in favor of Ryan Mahaffey, who also takes over as run game coordinator from franchise legend Jeff Stoutland.

Quite The Workload

May 31, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers assistant offensive line coach Ryan Mahaffey during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

That's a heavy workload for Mahaffey, who coached alongside new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion the past two seasons as Green Bay's wide receivers coach.

A former fullback as a player, Mahaffey also served as the Packers' assistant offensive line coach in 2022-2023 (while Mannion wrapped up his playing career) and has prior experience mentoring tight ends at the college level in 2017-2018 at Western Kentucky.

The contracts for Calcaterra (one-year, $1.8125M with $700K fully guaranteed) and Mundt (one-year, $1.5M with $750K fully guaranteed) don't scream "locked in" for the 53-man roster in September—especially in a draft class where The Athletic's Dane Brugler has noted more draftable tight ends since he’s been grading players.

Things could shift dramatically after the draft in late April, even if the Eagles don't target a Day 2 heir apparent to Goedert like Ohio State's Max Klare or Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers.

Potential Day 3 options such as Georgia's Oscar Delp, Stanford's Sam Roush (Eagles director of college scouting Ryan Meyers recently attended his pro day), or Notre Dame's Eli Raridon could challenge Mundt, while North Carolina State's Justin Joly or Utah's Dallen Bentley might push Calcaterra.

Goedert, however, remains the centerpiece for what will be his ninth season in Philadelphia. He agreed to an extremely team-friendly one-year deal worth $7 million (including a $4.25M signing bonus), after pushing back the void date on his prior contract multiple times.

That's $3M less than his 2025 salary and roughly half of what the Eagles initially projected to pay the veteran before he took a $4M pay cut last offseason.

Even better for Philadelphia: The $20M in dead money that would have accelerated onto the 2026 cap can now be deferred again, preserving short-term flexibility for Roseman.

That's the bookkeeping side. On the field, the Eagles retained a proven difference-maker whom Jalen Hurts trusts—at a remarkably cost-effective rate coming off a career-high 60 receptions and 11 touchdowns in 2025.