Eagles Major Trade Idea Would Land $59 Million Star In Philly
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is almost here, and fireworks already have started going off.
Although the deadline is a few weeks away, trades have already started popping up around the National Football League, as teams don't want to miss out on available stars. The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills already have cashed in with both landing star receivers.
New York kicked off the trade season by acquiring Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo followed soon after by landing Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.
A team that should be watched closely over the next few weeks is the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman isn't afraid to pull off a deal. Philadelphia could use a boost in the secondary, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called the Eagles an option for Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker.
"The 28-year-old remains a capable starter—though his coverage skills have slipped—and he'll be a free agent in the offseason," Knox said. "It may be time for the Cardinals to cash in the six-time Pro Bowler with an in-season deal...The Eagles should also be interested. While Philly's defense played well in Week 6—albeit against the lowly Browns—that unit has been an issue for most of the season.
"Baker could become a valuable chess piece for Vic Fangio's defense in Philadelphia. General manager Howie Roseman has already thrown a lot of darts at a defense that collapsed in 2023, and he's probably not finished. Potential Suitors: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles."
Baker is one of the best safeties in football, and that is a weakness for Philadelphia. It's not surprising that Knox floated them as a fit for the Cardinals star. He is in the final year of a four-year, $59 million deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
It would make sense for the Cardinals to flip him now rather than lose him in free agency for nothing. Philadelphia should be on the phone with the Cardinals now.
