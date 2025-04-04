Best And Worst Picks At No. 32 Includes Former Playmaking Eagles Free Agent
The Eagles have never made the 32nd and final pick in the NFL Draft, but that is where they are scheduled to pick on April 24, when the league conducts its first round of the three-day selection process.
Other teams have. Here are some of the best, the just OK, and the worst through the years to be picked in the first round at No. 32:
BEST
2005: Logan Mankins, guard, Patriots. He was tied for second with Eagles receiver Reggie Brown in the Associated Press’ NFL Rookie of the Year award behind Cadillac Williams. In 17 seasons, he made seven Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro.
2010: Patrick Robinson, cornerback, Saints. He had nine interceptions in five seasons with New Orleans and spent one season each with the Chargers and Colts before signing with the Eagles as a free agent in 2017. What a year he had, making four interceptions in eight starts, and, in the NFC title game, he changed the momentum with a 50-yard pick-6 against the Vikings to spark a blowout that led to the Super Bowl and a Super Bowl title.
2017: Ryan Ramcyk, offensive tackle, Saints. A three-time All-Pro, he has made 101 career starts at right tackle.
2018: Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Ravens. Baltimore can thank the Eagles for this. Philadelphia traded out of the first round, allowing the Ravens to take Jackson. It was the last time the Eagles were supposed to pick at No. 32. Things didn’t turn out badly for them because they used the pick Baltimore gave them to grab tight end Dallas Goedert.
JUST OK
2020: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Chiefs. After a breakout rookie season with 803 yards, he hasn’t come close to repeating it.
2021: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OLB, Buccaneers. He hasn’t had that breakout season, yet, but does have 15 sacks in four years. Still, he had eight in his final season at the University of Washington.
2024: Xavier Legette, receiver, Panthers. It’s still too early to judge, and Legette had a solid rookie season with 49 catches, 497 yards, and four touchdowns. He needs to show more consistency after being targeted 84 times, and still just 24, he has time to work his way into the best category.
WORST
2013: Matt Elam, defensive back, Ravens. Lasted just three years and played 41 games.
2016: Malcom Brown, defensive tackle, Patriots. He played eight seasons, mostly in the shadows.
2019: N’Keal Harry, receiver, Patriots. After three years in New England, he became a journeyman going to the Bear and Vikings for a year each. He was out of football last year and nobody is expressing interest in bringing him back.
2022: Lewis Cine, defensive back, Vikings. It’s not Cine’s fault he didn’t pan out. A horrible knee injury sidelined him and led to his release. He’s attempting a comeback with the Eagles after being added to their 53-man roster late last season.
Others not on the list: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (2014, Vikings), running back David Wilson (2012, Giants), Derek Sherrod (2011, Packers), defensive tackle Ziggy Hood (2009, Steelers), receiver Anthony Gonzalez (2007, Colts), defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka (2006, Giants), tight end Ben Watson (2004, Patriots), defensive end Tyler Brayton (2003, Raiders), quarterback Patrick Ramsey (2002, Washington), and defensive back Craig Newsome (1995, Packers).