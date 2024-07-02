Betting Markets Predicting Soft Season For Eagles Star
PHILADELPHIA - If the betting markets are any indication, a bounce back to the MVP-like level Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played at in the 2022 season is not in the cards.
According to BetOnline, the preseason over/unders for Hurts in the major statistical categories are 3550½ passing yards, 22½ passing touchdowns, 11½ interceptions, 550½ rushing yards, and 9½ rushing TDs.
Hurts is coming off consecutive seasons with over 3,700 passing yards (3,701 in 2022 and 3.858 in 2023), and his rushing numbers typically dwarf the early prospective 2024 outlook.
Hurts had a career-high 784 yards on the ground in 2021 with 10 touchdowns. In 2022 he ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs, and last season was 605 yards with a career-high 15 TDs while dealing with a troublesome knee for much of the campaign.
Based on Hurts' demonstrated performance, the rushing numbers look too good to be true from a betting perspective, indicating that the smart money believes new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be dramatically changing how the Eagles approach things on the offensive side of the football.
Hurts’ early passing TD number is right in between his 2022 (22 TDs) and 2023 numbers (23 TDs) so that’s a play-it-safe number while the interception over/under indicates a regression back to the mean for Hurts but not as much as the Eagles would hope.
Hurts threw a total of 15 interceptions over the 2021 (9) and 2022 (6) campaigns and had a career-high 15 last season.
Overall the numbers seem soft based on Hurts' play over the past two seasons.
MORE NFL: Eagles' CB Highlights Key To Success In A Vic Fangio Defense