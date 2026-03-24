Eagles Replace AJ Brown in New 2026 Mock Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 23 pick in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.

With the way the Eagles are currently built, arguably the best path forward with the selection would be to use it on an edge rusher or depth at offensive tackle. The pass rush is currently the team's biggest overall weakness. Sure, the team could improve in other areas, but if the season were to start tomorrow, the pass rush arguably is the only gaping hole. Depth at offensive tackle would be important after Lane Johnson considered retirement already this offseason. He's going to be playing in 2026, but the Eagles need to be thinking ahead. What if he hangs up his cleats after the 2026 season?

Also, there is the AJ Brown variable in play here as well. Brown is a member of the Eagles but has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point. It is well-known that it is easier to trade Brown financially after June 1. That doesn't mean that he is guaranteed to get traded at that point, but it unfortunately means that the conversation around him isn't going away for a while either. If the Eagles do decide to trade Brown, DeVonta Smith would become the team's No. 1 receiver with Hollywood Brown as the No. 2. But the Eagles would still need more. Because of that, ESPN's Field Yates mocked Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. to Philadelphia as a way to help replace Brown.

Should the Eagles take Omar Cooper Jr.?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles," Yates wrote. "Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana. Though wide receiver A.J. Brown is still with the Eagles, the fact that the team reportedly had discussions for a trade tells you it's still possible something happens after June 1, when it becomes more palatable from a salary cap standpoint. Of course, Philadelphia would be thin long term at receiver without Brown, which is where Cooper could help. He's one of the best players in space from this class, averaging 7.3 yards after the catch in 2025. Plus, he can block extremely well downfield, which would fare well for running back Saquon Barkley."

Cooper is the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, per Sports Illustrated. The idea of taking Cooper isn't crazy by any means. Reports already have surfaced indicating that the Eagles are using a 30 visit on Cooper. He's coming off a season in which he had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cooper is a dynamic weapon and helped to power Indiana to the National Championship this past season alongside Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

There are few players who can truly replace Brown. He's a top-five receiver in the NFL. But if he does get moved and the Eagles come away with a receiver room featuring Smith, Hollywood Brown and Cooper, that would still be very good.