Bill Belichick Linked To Eagles As Possible Nick Sirianni Replacement
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in football in recent memory.
Although this is the case, head coach Nick Sirianni has been dealt a tough hand. When the Eagles have won games, Sirianni goes unnoticed. Whenever a loss pops up, his job security inevitably also is brought up.
Philadelphia has lost just three games this season and yet he has been one of the most talked about head coaches this year. The Eagles are 12-3 on the season and are one win away from winning the NFC East. Will he be in Philadelphia beyond this season, though?
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio discussed the possibility of the Eagles replacing Sirianni with NFL legend Bill Belichick.
"Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is four for four when it comes to making the playoffs," Florio said. "And yet there’s still a sense that Sirianni isn’t a high-end NFL coach...It’s fair to ask whether another coach would be able to nudge this impressive collection of players over the top. On Friday, Colin Cowherd offered up an interesting take. If the Eagles lose in the first- or second-round of the playoffs, Sirianni could be out — and Bill Belichick could be in.
"Cowherd added that Belichick can get out of his contract with North Carolina in July. That’s not entirely accurate. As of right now, Belichick can leave with a $10 million buyout. As of June 1, the buyout drops to $1 million."
Belichick was heavily linked to the Eagles early in the season but could he still be in play? It seems like the most likely outcome is that Sirianni will be back in 2025. He has done a great job with the Eagles and they keep finding ways to win games. But, the idea of Belichick is fun. It doesn't seem likely, though.
