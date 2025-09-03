Blitz Of Off-Field Opportunity Highlights Potential Pitfalls for Super Bowl-Champion Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - To the winner go the spoils.
With the 2025 NFL season set to kick off Thursday night when the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys, the endorsements keep piling up for reigning kingpins.
Over the past few days, it was announced that emerging second-year cornerback Cooper DeJean got his own cereal, Kendra Scott’s lifestyle brand is launching an exclusive jewelry collection at Eagles Pro Shops, and TickPick is refreshing the organization’s Lincoln Financial Field stadium tours.
Evan, an Eagles’ play – the vaunted “Tush Push” – has a sponsor with Dude Wipes savvily jumping on that locomotive.
Navigating Success Will Be A Big Theme For The Eagles This Season
All of that is on top of the dozens of endorsements Eagles players already have in place, led by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts and superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
The crown jewel of it all may be Amazon Prime’s upcoming documentary on Barkley, which will debut on the streaming service Oct. 9, coinciding with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and the All-Pro running back’s old team, the New York Giants.
Titled “Saquon” and executive-produced by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the feature-length documentary “chronicles Saquon Barkley's journey to Super Bowl glory with the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing both his resilience through injury and contract disputes as an elite NFL running back, and his unwavering character as a devoted father, husband, and friend whose self-belief never wavered on or off the field,” according to Amazon Prime.
The documentary will give viewers a firsthand account of Barkley’s journey by utilizing five years of video diaries recorded by the RB himself as he navigated his career “methodically battling back from ACL surgery with the same explosive power that defines his playing style, while enduring tense contract negotiations with the team that drafted him, ultimately leading him to a bitter division rival.”
The “ heart of this film beats strongest away from the stadium,” according to Prime Video, “ where Saquon's identity as a father, husband, and friend reveals a man whose priorities transcend yardage and contracts.”
None of this means anything to the on-field product the Eagles will attempt to put on the field, starting on Thursday night against the Cowboys. However, it does highlight how many opportunities are afforded to the Super Bowl champions, and each one of them comes with the potential of distraction, something Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has dutifully attempted to navigate this offseason.
“It’s going to be about the daily work," Sirianni said earlier in the offseason. "We’re on this mountain, right? You’ve heard me talk about this mountain that we’re on. And when you’re on a mountain you don’t look back. You don’t look back to the other mountain you climbed. I know that. You’ve got to be right here or you’re going to slip. If you look up, you’re going to slip. It’s about being right where you are at all times."
We're about to see if the 2025 Eagles did the daily work while accepting the spoils that success provides.
