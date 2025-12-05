Jalen Hurts Sounds Off On Eagles Rushing Reports

There has been chatter about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts left and right all season to this point.

Some of the noise has made sense, some not so much. Over the last few weeks alone, reports surfaced insinuating that there were anonymous frustrations against Hurts and also that the Pro Bowler doesn't want to utilize designed runs as much anymore.

It's been a long few weeks, but the Eagles quarterback at least shut down the idea of not wanting to run as much anymore on Thursday while speaking to the media.

The Eagles quarterback responded

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrate a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"How did we come to that conclusion or rationalize that? I’ve always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win and I’ve always put my energy on trying to bring the game plan and the strategy to life, so I’ll continue to do that.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had a similar take earlier in the week.

"One thing I'll say is Jalen will do anything," Sirianni said. "I think Jalen has proven that he'll do anything he needs to do to win each and every game and if that means running, he'll run. If that means throwing it or handing it to (Saquon Barkley) 20 times, he'll do that. If that means throwing it 50 times, he'll do that. And so that's one thing I can say. It is...I don't want to downplay anything that anybody hears with reports, but like we are not focused on that. It's not like, 'Hey this report was out, let's Jalen and I have a conversation about it.'

"When you're totally focused on what you have to do and not focused on anything else, then those things doing affect you. That's how we have to live because as you guys know, there's different reports of everything out there...If we involved ourselves in all of those things, I wouldn't have time to do anything else. We're in a constant communication about everything and that's why it's so important you go through your process and talk through everything."

It's easy to get caught up in all of the drama of a season. It's true that Hurts hasn't run the ball as much this season as previous years. But it sounds like there's not much to that story.

