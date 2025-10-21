Brandon Graham Hints At Significant Eagles Announcement
It certainly seems like the Philadelphia Eagles are about to get an old friend back into the lineup at the perfect time.
The Eagles' pass rush has been thin this season after losing guys like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. Za'Darius Smith was a solution, but he retired out of the blue. Now, it seems like another Eagle who retired is going to be an option to fill in: Brandon Graham.
On Sunday, reports started popping up left and right hinting at a potential return for the two-time Super Bowl champion. Graham took to social media from his official "Brandon Graham Unblocked" X account with a message.
"Hey what's up Eagles fans? Tune in tomorrow on 'Unblocked,' I've got some special news for y'all," Graham said in a video shared on social media. "And we got a lot to talk about. Go Birds."
The Eagles are about to get back a big piece
As of writing, no deal has been officially signed. While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles and Graham are finalizing a deal to reunite.
"Sources: Former Eagles standout Brandon Graham, the longest tenured player in franchise history, is finalizing a deal to rejoin the franchise this week," Schefter said. "Graham played 15 seasons in Philadelphia and now will return for his 16th season."
Graham's return couldn't come at a better time. The Eagles just got back into the win column after a two-game losing streak, are preparing to take on the NFC East rival New York Giants, and have a clear need that Graham can fill in the pass rush. Last year, he had 3 1/2 sacks in 11 regular season games played. He missed a chunk of the regular season and playoffs while dealing with a triceps injury. He returned during the Super Bowl and re-injured his triceps.
On Tuesday, we will hear directly from Graham about all of the noise but it certainly appears as though the team legend is coming back for another run. With all of the drama around the team this season -- despite the 5-2 record -- getting him back into the locker room should help.
