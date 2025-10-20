Eagles Reportedly Eyeing More Than Just Brandon Graham
It certainly sounds like all of the signs out there are pointing towards two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham returning to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reports began to pick up steam on Sunday about Graham's interest in potentially coming out of retirement. Although pen hasn't been put to paper as of writing, there is so much noise right now that it's hard to see any other outcome coming at this point. The Eagles have a need at the edge and even when Graham announced his retirement this past offseason, he flirted with the idea of coming back.
CBS Sports senior NFL reporter and insider Jonathan Jones shared some details of the interest between the two sides, including that Graham has considered coming out of retirement even before Za'Darius Smith retired. On top of this, Jones shared that even if the Eagles get Graham back, they may not be done adding pieces to the pass rush.
Brandon Graham isn't the Eagles' only target
"Legendary Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is expected to return to the team soon," Jones said. "While some related Graham's impending return to Za'Darius Smith's retirement, I'm told the Graham was interested in returning before that vacancy was created, though it could have accelerated the timeline. Graham had been considering a return well before Smith called it quits. The Eagles have desired edge rush and cornerback help for weeks, and Graham's return will not preclude Philly from making another move at edge rusher."
Getting Graham back would be nice but it shouldn't stop the team from looking around, as Jones noted they would. The Eagles don't have much cap space with just over $12 million right now, per Over The Cap. Even with that being said, more cap space could always be added by restructuring deals if need be. Trey Hendrickson is the big name to watch ahead of the trade deadline at the edge, although he seems like a pipe dream for Philadelphia. Other players who have had their names in trade rumors so far this season are Bradley Chubb, Arden Key, and Jermaine Johnson II among plenty others.
Pass rush depth is a serious issue right now for the Eagles. It's nice to know that Graham has a chance to return, but he shouldn't be the only guy the Eagles target.
