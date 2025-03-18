Brandon Graham Retires After 15 Years With Eagles, Has Message For Fans
PHILADELPHIA – The guy with the white gloves came out first, handling the two Lombardi Trophies won on Brandon Graham’s watch like newborn twins, carefully and gently, even though a lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into winning them. Especially Graham’s.
The Lombardi’s were placed on a table resting on a stage inside the Eagles' auditorium at their NovaCare Complex, framing a microphone and waiting for Graham to arrive. When he did, Graham didn’t go straight there.
He went row by row giving a hug to each of the 25 or 20 media members assembled. He joked at one point that he was glad everybody was there to hear him say he was coming back for one more year.
Typical, Graham, always joking around. Except when it came time to take the field. Then, he was all business. Trash talk, aside. Nobody was better at that than him. And not many were better in the history of the Eagles' organization, both as a player and person.
He wasn’t joking this time. He was here on a sunny and cold Tuesday morning to retire, to reflect on a 15-year career that will surely land him in the Eagles Hall of Fame one day.
Graham unfolded a piece of paper and within seconds began to shed some tears.
“Already?” he said, his voice cracking with emotion, before soldiering on.
“I gave everything I had, everything I had in this, and I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “That’s one thing I tell the young boys, don’t have no regrets. Fifteen years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams, big dreams, a little bit of nervousness and whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then what this journey would bring.
"I didn’t know how many times I would be tested, I didn’t know how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans, with this team, and this city…my life, my entire has been forever changed because of this magical place.”
At some point the reserved seats inside the auditorium began to fill with special guests, his mom and dad, Tasha Graham and Darrick Walton, his wife Carlyne and kids Emerson and Bryson, head coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman, were among them.
Former teammate Fletcher Cox was there, as were Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Thomas Booker, and Jalyx Hunt.
Graham read his prepared script, filled with it many thank you’s, then closed with a message to Eagles fans. Remember, it was a fan base that wrote him off as a bust after two yr three years after he was drafted in 2010. The veteran has no hard feelings.
“We didn’t start so tight, as you know,” he said. “You made me work for this, and I appreciate you for that. Through the struggles, the injuries, and the moments where I had to prove myself over and over again, you never let me get comfortable. You held me accountable. You kept that chip on my shoulder.
“You pushed me to be better and when the time came, we celebrated together. Two times. This city is built on hard work, resilience, and unmatched passion. You bring the same energy to every game, every moment, every season. Your loyalty and your unwavering support mean everything to me and this organization. Philly doesn’t just support this team, it lives for them, and I see it and I feel it and I appreciate every single one of you.”
Graham then gave his own E-A-G-L-E-S cheer, adding, "Fly, Eagles, fly!" Then said: "My last one. BG out, baby!"
