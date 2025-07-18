Broken NFL Logjam Bodes Well For Eagles' Safety Competition
PHILADELPHIA - The logjam is easing around the NFL with second-round draft picks, and that’s good news for the Philadelphia Eagles and Drew Mukuba, the 64th overall and last overall selection in the round.
Expected to be a serious contender to be a Week 1 starter at safety opposite Reed Blankenship, any delay in Mukuba signing his rookie contract, even a procedural one like this, would have affected the Texas product’s ability to gain Vic Fangio’s trust early in the campaign.
For those who check out on the business aspect of football, there was an atypical delay with second-rounders this year after Houston receiver Jayden Higgins (No. 34 overall) became the first second-round pick to extend a full four years of guarantees past the first round.
That made things easier for the 33rd selection, Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger, to get his own fully guaranteed contract, and then things stopped.
Deadlines spawn action, and with camps set to open around the country, movement has steadily picked up and the trickle has begun with the contract landmarks continuing.
Seattle safety Nick Emmanworki got the full guarantees down to No. 35 while San Francisco defensive tackle Alfred Collins was able to get 88% of his stipends assured at No. 43.
The drip will continue Friday and over the weekend, and locally, it’s now safe to say it would be an upset if Mukuba were not on the practice field Wednesday morning.
The Eagles are set to receive their Super Bowl LIX championship rings Friday night and the coaches and other key support staff will be back at work at the NovaCare Complex on Saturday.
Mukuba on tome sets up what should be one of the most compelling Eagles’ training camp competitions between the rookie, third-year player Sydney Brown, who got the most first-team reps next to Blankenship in the spring, and Tristin McCollum, a functional player Fangio made sure was added to the competition.
Even 2024 undrafted free agent Andre Sam’ and reclamation project Lewis Cine got a few first-team reps in the spring.
“It's a competition that is going to take a training camp and a few preseason games to sort out,” Fangio admitted.