Broncos-Eagles Stock Market: Furious Comeback Finally Derails Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - A furious comeback in the fourth quarter by the Denver Broncos ended a franchise-record 10-game run for the Philadelphia Eagles dating back to last season.
The Eagles led 17-3 entering the fourth quarter and left after the final 15 minutes looking up at a scoreboard that read 21-17 Broncos after a final desperation heave from Jalen Hurts into a crowd at the back of the end zone came up empty.
Philadelphia lost for the first time since Dec. 22, 2024, at Washington and suffered a setback for the first time in 19 games when Hurts started and finished the game.
The Eagles fell to 4-1 on the season and will face a quick turnaround on Thursday night against the New York Giants.
THE BULLS
THE SQUEAKY WHEEL - Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith made it known that they weren't exactly happy with what was going on with the passing offense. The result was a combined 13 receptions on 18 targets for 157 yards, including a season-high 114 for Smith.
The negative is that the Eagles passed it 38 times vs. 11 runs and only six of those by superstar Saquon Barkley.
THIRD-DOWN DEFENSE FOR THREE QUARTERS - It was little surprise that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put second-year quarterback Bo Nix in a blender for most of the afternoon. Nix was uncomfortable, especially on third downs, where Denver finished 5-of-16, but they were much better in the fourth quarter, going 2-for-4 when Nix straightened up and went 9 for 10 passing.
Fangio isn't going to be happy, but overall, it was a solid performance derailed by the brilliance of Courtland Sutton, who couldn't be stopped in the fourth quarter.
LINEBACKERS - Coming into the game, the dynamic duo of Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell were the only NFL linebacker duo with 20-plus tackles each, 1-plus interceptions, and 1-or-more forced fumbles.
The two were all over the field on Sunday with Campbell registering a career-high 11 tackles and one for loss, while Baun had 12 tackles, one for loss, and two QB hit whiles providing his normal sideline-to-sideline presence.
The spoiler was the unnecessary roughness penalty Baun got called for late in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles in desperation mode.
REMEMBER ME? - Azeez Ojulari was inactive for the first four games of the season and only got an opportunity after injuries to Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo. No matter, the Georgia product delivered with a tackle for loss and a huge pressure that contributed to Bo Nix's shaky confidence.
If Ojulari keeps delivering in his limited opps, he should start to get more and more chances to better fill out what should be a four-man rotation.
THE BEARS
OVERLEGISLATION - Referee Adrian Hill and his crew called a combined 21 penalties for 176 yards, and Eagles fans were quickly bemoaning a handful of calls that impacted the outcome, including a picked up intentional grounding call on Nix, a no-call pass potential pass interference on the penultimate play of the game to Dallas Goedert inside the five-yard line, and Baun's controversial personal foul.
To their credit, Eagles players, to a man, wouldn't use that as a crutch, and it should be noted that the penalty yardage on the Broncos doubles that of Philadelphia, 121 to 55. However, the fact that officials are having such an impact on games is not something the NFL should be striving for.
HISTORY - The Eagles failed to set a franchise record with their 11th consecutive win, keeping in at 10, which they've done twice over the last calendar year.
RED ZONE - This is a bit tongue-in-cheek because the Eagles had been 11-for-11 converting red-zone touchdowns coming into this game and were forced to settle for a 31-yard Jake Elliott on their first trip on Sunday.
DECISIVENESS - Compared to what had been going on offensively for the Eagles, this was a big step forward offensively. That said, too often, Hurts is a little late getting the football out, leaving some meat on the offensive bone.
