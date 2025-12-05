Eagles Rookie Addressed Shrinking Role Like Pro

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall defensive rookies from the 2025 National Football League Draft class.

That is, of course, in reference to linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Philadelphia selected him with the No. 31 pick in the first round of the draft after swapping picks with the Kansas City Chiefs. Clearly, the Eagles have high hopes for the 21-year-old because reports surfaced throughout the draft that the Eagles were trying to move up for a while before they ultimately got the Chiefs' pick. The target was Campbell.

He has played in all 12 games for the Eagles this season, including eight starts. Early on this season, he was relied upon next to Zack Baun. That role has shifted back to Nakobe Dean, who was hurt to begin the season. Dean is thriving, and Campbell's role has been trimmed to the point that he didn't record a defensive snap last week against the Chicago Bears. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed the decision this week and said he should've gotten Campbell some snaps.

The Eagles rookie talked about his role

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Friday, Campbell addressed his shrinking role like a professional.

"I'm learning every day and improving each and every day," Campbell said. "When that opportunity comes again, I'm going to be ready. You have to stay ready in this game. At the end of the day, it's about having a winning mentality. That's what the Philadelphia Eagles are all about. It's about preparing yourself, so I'm staying ready physically, mentally, and emotionally.

"I'm keeping my focus and staying ready."

You can't really ask for much more out of the 21-year-old rookie. He showed early on this season that he can be among the game's best linebackers out there. It just so happens that Philadelphia is absolutely loaded at the position. He's going to play a big role for this team for years to come. Even if he doesn't have a massive role the rest of the season, Campbell is here to stay.

