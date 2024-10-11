Eagles Today

Browns' DC Knew The Eagles Had Something In Jalen Hurts

John McMullen

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Jim Schwartz’s final season in Philadelphia as defensive coordinator was Jalen Hurts’ first as a rookie second-round pick running the scout team for most of the season until taking over for the embattled Carson Wentz.

Fast forward four years and Hurts has made the postseason three consecutive times, been a rummer-up to MVP Patrick Mahomes, and outplayed Mahomes in Super Bowl XLVII, albeit in a losing effort.

Schwartz had a front-row seat to the beginning of Hurts’ development into a $255 million quarterback and discussed it Thursday in advance of his return to Lincoln Financial Field with the Cleveland Browns. 

“Yeah, he was a rookie. He was there one year when I was in Philly. And I just know this, he’s a tremendous competitor,” Schwartz said. “He’s a really, really hard-working guy and does a good job with leadership, and the players sort of gravitate to him.”

On the field, Schwartz noted Hurts’ mobility and his arm talent when given clean looks.

“He has really good mobility,” Schwartz said. “... I know this, in seven-on-seven, he throws about as pretty a ball as you can imagine. I mean, it’s classic. Just looks beautiful when he throws.”

The idea Schwartz is emphasizing for the Browns' defense is to muddy the picture for Hurts, who is in the midst of a slump when it comes to turning the football over.

“Our whole objective is don’t make it seven-on-seven,” said Schwartz. “Our pass rush has to do their job, our blitz package has to do their job, our coverage disruption has to do their job. So it’s not just routes on air, because I’ve seen that in person and it’s pretty impressive.” 

Hurts, meanwhile, spoke very highly of Schwartz, the only Eagles’ DC with a Lombardi Trophy on his resume.

“He’s always had a really good defense,” Hurts said. “He’s a really good coach. High energy. I know he holds his defense to a high standard. He coaches and kind of rubs off himself to others a good swagger. A lot of respect for him. 

“Obviously the Browns got great players, a great front seven, they have a great defense led by a great coach.”

John McMullen
