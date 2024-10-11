'Freak Accident' Caused Eagles' Superstar To Miss Three Games
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown was off to quite the start in the 2024 season, snaring five receptions for 119 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts, in the Eagles' 34-29 season-opening win against Green Bay in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The two-time All-Pro hasn't been seen since, missing three consecutive games with a hamstring injury.
Brown is back and off the injury report, set to return Sunday against the 1-4 Cleveland Browns but not before looking back at the injury that cost Brown the past three games and four weeks total, although he did return to the Friday practice before the Eagles' 33-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Sept. 29.
“It was a freak accident," Brown said of the hamstring issue, "but it was also just fatigue. I’m doing stuff all the time because I’m always trying to get an edge.”
Known for his tireless work ethic both in the offseason and in-season, Brown, 27, noted that his DNA is to keep working. However, he is starting to understand that more is not always the answer and a better balance must be uncovered moving forward.
“I had to force myself to sit down,” Brown admitted. “It really was my fault. I kind of overworked myself. That’s who I am. I’m a worker. That was a moment where I had to learn to work my mind more than my body.
"It’s still early in the season.”
Brown told Eagles on SI that he was pushing to return for the Week 4 game against the Buccaneers when he did practice the Friday before that game. Post-bye he's been a full participant in all three practices this week and is a full go for Sunday.
"As I get a little older, yeah," Brown told Eagles on SI if he has to think about scaling back his spartan routine. "I gotta work my mind a little more. During this time my wife told me 'Yeah, 27, you're getting a litlle older,' I'm like 'I'm still young, don't do that to be yet.' But, yeah, I just gotta be smart. That's all."
The Eagles' offense is typically not the same without the dynamic Brown. After scoring those 34 points against the Packers in Week 1, the Philadelphia offense averaged just 17.3 points per game without its biggest playmaker.
The hamstring injury was the second significant injury Brown has had in his three years with the Eagles. He was forced to leave the 2023 regular-season finale in Week 18 against the New York Giants with a knee injury, and the subsequent Wild Card loss at Tampa Bay.
