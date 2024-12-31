C.J. Gardner-Johnson Earns NFC Defensive Player Of The Week Honors
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was named NFL Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 41-7 rout over Dallas that clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference for Philadelphia.
Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions in the game, including a 69-yard pick-six that started the scoring in the game. He was the only NFL player in Week 17 to record a defensive touchdown and his 94 interception-return yards were also the most in the league last week.
This is the first Defensive Player of the Week award for Gardner-Johnson, a six-year veteran who leads the Eagles No. 1 defense with six interceptions, four of those coming over the past four games. He joins Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins (three-time DPOTW winner), Malcolm Jenkins (two), Kurt Coleman, and Wes Hopkins as the only Eagles safeties to win the award.
Gardner-Johnson also becomes the only the second former University of Florida safety to win Defensive Player of the Week, joining Louis Oliver, who was a two-time winner.
As a team, the Eagles have earned POTY honors in seven different games this season with four of those going to superstar running back Saquon Barkley. Gardner-Johnson is the second defensive player to be honored, along with linebacker Zack Baun for his performance in a Week 10 win at Dallas.
Eagles 2024 Player of the Week Winners:
Week 1 vs. Green Bay - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Week 7 at New York Giants - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Week 9 vs. Jacksonville - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Week 10 at Dallas - Zack Baun - NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Week 12 at LA Rams - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Week 13 at Baltimore - Braden Mann - NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Week 17 vs. Dallas - C.J. Gardner-Johnson - NFC Defensive Player of the Week
