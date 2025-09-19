Cam Newton Reveals Eagles Considered Shedeur Sanders
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted a quarterback in the sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft in Kyle McCord.
McCord currently is on the Eagles' practice squad right now. Around the time of the NFL Draft, there was some chatter that the Eagles may have been interested in another quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, formerly of Colorado.
Around the NFL Draft, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles were among the teams that at least had some interest in Sanders.
"There have been rumors all day that the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in Shedeur Sanders," Rapoport said at the time. "It'd be a perfect landing spot for him. A veteran quarterback room, a team with a really good backbone, a really good culture. The Cleveland Browns just traded over the Eagles. I wonder here, I wonder – obviously they got Dillion Gabriel yesterday – did the Browns do this thinking the Eagles would take Shedeur? Just maybe, we'll see."
Sanders is a member of the Cleveland Browns and there's been some noise about him recently. Before the Browns faced the Baltimore Ravens Week 2, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sanders shut down the possibility of going to Baltimore.
Should the Eagles have made a move?
"The Baltimore Ravens were planning to draft Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 141 pick, league sources told ESPN," Schefter said. "But before the Ravens could turn in the card, the former Colorado star let it be known to Baltimore that he didn't want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson, where he wouldn't have a chance to play anytime soon, league sources said."
Former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton talked about Sanders on "4th&1 With Cam Newton" and said that the Ravens weren't the only team that Sanders snubbed and that the Eagles also were.
"My source tells me that it wasn't just the Baltimore Ravens," Newton said. "It was three teams. The Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles, and it was also the Baltimore Ravens. Now this is where the perspective gets skewed because why wouldn't Shedeur want to go to Baltimore? If any team has been on the cutting edge of saying 'We've figured out the recipe of drafting and developing good players to play great in the league, that's one of the teams that does it at a high level.'
"Why not go to Baltimore? The second team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts has been nothing less than the model citizen. And of course, he's thinking to himself like, you're talking development, you're talking about preparing him to be a potential starting quarterback. These are individuals that is a no-brainer."
There was chatter about the Eagles and Sanders. Was there more behind the scenes?