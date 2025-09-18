Ex-Eagles $38 Million Star Is Still A Free Agent
We're now in Week 3 of the National Football League season and it's interesting to look around who has found new homes.
There have been transactions left and right over the last few weeks, including by the Philadelphia Eagels. In fact, there arguably hasn't been any teams more active than the Eagles over the last few weeks. But, there are still plenty of talented players still available in free agency.
One is a former Eagles star. One of the biggest free agents still out there is former Eagles All-Pro James Bradberry. Eagles fans remember him. He signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Eagles before the 2022 season. He was great in 2022, earning his only All-Pro nod of his career. He struggled in 2023 and there were calls for the Eagles to move on from him before the 2024 season.
He actually made the roster, but then missed the season due to injury. Then, he and the team went in a different direction this offseason.
The former Eagles All-Pro is available
Right now, it's unclear what's going on with him. There's been pretty much no buzz at all when it comes to Bradberry.
The Eagles officially announced his release on March 12th.
"The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have released defensive back James Bradberry," the team announced. "After signing with the Eagles in the 2022 offseason from the Giants, Bradberry earned second-team All-Pro honors at cornerback, helping the Eagles have the top-ranked pass defense on the way to an NFC Championship. He ranked third in the league that year with 17 pass deflections, while adding three interceptions.
"He started 16 games for the Eagles in 2023, playing 91 percent of the snaps, before making the transition to safety in 2024. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury and spent the entire year on Injured Reserve."
Now, he's still out there. It's somewhat shocking that for all of the guys throughout the league who have signed to practice squads or gotten workouts, Bradberry's name hasn't come up. But, he's still out there in free agency.
