Can Eagles Spin Gold Out Of Four Fifth-Round Draft Picks?
Spinning gold in the fifth round isn’t easy, but the Eagles may have done it last year when they had three cracks in the fifth round and selected Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and Trevor Keegan.
This year, the Eagles have four picks in the fifth round. Of course, they may end up not taking anybody after trader Howie Roseman does what he usually does - move up, down, all around on draft night, and sometimes even acquire picks to use next season.
The fifth-rounders the general manager currently has at his disposal when the fifth round is held on the final day of the three-day draft on Saturday, April 26, are all in the 160s – 161, 16, 165, and 168.
Smith, Trotter, and Keegan could all play more of a role over the next three years. Everybody seems to be discounting Keegan as a contender to start at right guard in place of Mekhi Becton. Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green, acquired in a trade of C.J. Gardener-Johnson, are the top two mentioned. Keegan could be a factor, though.
Trotter had a nicely-sized role last year as a rookie and, after a slow start, Smith got more comfortable and even caught a touchdown pass. All three have already contributed in some way to winning a Super Bowl. As rookies.
It’s not often the Eagles have picks in the fifth round.
They were without one in four of the past nine draft before last year’s haul. Their history isn’t great in the six year they had one over the past 10 drafts.
They missed in 2014 when they defensive end Taylor Hart and safety Ed Reynolds.
They whiffed on receiver Shelton Gibson but got some decent return on linebacker Nathan Gerry in 2017 but struck out on receiver John Hightower in 2018 and quarterback Clayton Thorson in 2019.
Their three best fifth-rounder over the last 10 years were running back Kenny Gainwell in 2021, who became a Super Bowl champion in New Orleans last month, and running back Wendell Smallwood and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, both of whom became integral pieces in the Eagles Super Bowl victory in 2018.
Those three, and last year’s trio, are the hope for the Eagles in this year’s draft - if Roseman keeps the selections.
