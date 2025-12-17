Eagles Rookie Isn’t Returning Anytime Soon

The Philadelphia Eagles' safety room has taken a hit this season.

Before the season began, safety was a position of focus. The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away and drafted rookie Andrew Mukuba with the No. 64 pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.

The 23-year-old quickly impressed throughout the offseason and earned a spot in the starting lineup next to Reed Blankenship. While this is the case, Mukuba hasn't played in a game since Nov. 23 after fracturing his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys. Mukuba has been on the Injured Reserve since. It requires a four-game absence minimum. With that being said, Mukuba would be eligible to return after the team's Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders, but Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear on Wednesday that he isn't expected to be activated when he's first eligible.

"He might be eligible to come off, but he isn’t coming off," Fangio said.

Don't expect to see the rookie back soon

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) celebrates after making an interception during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Mukuba has played in 11 games for the Eagles in his rookie season, including 10 starts. Over that stretch, Mukuba had two interceptions, three passes defended, and 46 total tackles. On top of this, Mukuba held opposing quarterbacks to a 64 percent completion rate on 25 targets against him in coverage.

Sydney Brown initially filled in for Mukuba and now Marcus Epps is filling a need as well for the team down the stretch. Epps returned to the fold ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers game.

Over the next few weeks, as we get closer to the playoffs, Mukuba's injury will be something to continue to monitor, but things aren't looking great for the rookie right now. When he initially went down, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the fracture would require surgery. The Eagles have just three weeks to go in the regular season before another hopefully long playoff run. Fangio's comments on Wednesday certainly didn't give much hope for a return in the near future.

