Carson Wentz's Voice In Draft May Get Louder

Ed Kracz

It seems pretty apparent what the Eagles need to do in the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins in less than a week.

Find a receiver, yes?

Is it apparent to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman?

More importantly, how apparent is it to quarterback Carson Wentz and how much input has he had in the decision to go get another pass catcher?

“Carson, I know has got his hands full,” said Roseman during a Thursday conference call. “He’s expecting a baby any day now. For us, we want to communicate with all our players. 

"Obviously, Carson is a huge part of it, and being able to sit down with him after the season and talk about our vision and just kind of keep in touch and make sure that he's okay and his family’s okay is the priority.”

In the past, Wentz has worked out with players on his team and others who were entering the draft. This year, that hasn’t been possible because of the restrictions in place to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The quarterback will consume a large share of the Eagles’ salary cap these next few seasons, so it only makes sense that he is given input into his likes and dislikes about a player or a position vital to his success and, hence, the team’s success.

While the intel from Wentz be lacking in specific players in this current offseason, former Eagles scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes that the quarterback will still have a voice when it comes to this draft.

“I think he does have influence,” said Jeremiah on a Thurday conference call. “I don't necessarily think it's over this particular player versus that particular player. But I'd be shocked if they have not had conversations with Carson and sat down and said, ‘Hey, what do we need? Do we need more speed, do you need guys to be more reliable, do you need more size, do you want somebody that can play inside, can play outside? What will make you comfortable?’ And let him kind of build a menu for the type of player you want to bring in.”

In other words, Roseman and his staff will allow Wentz to lend some weight to what he wants in a receiver and what the role will look like.

“I definitely think he would have an input on that in terms of the skills and what they're looking for at the position,” said Jeremiah. “I don't necessarily think he's going to come in there and say I'd rather have K.J. Hamler than Laviska Shenault. I don't think he's going to have that type of say-so, but I do think he'll get a chance to craft the role and what they're looking for in that position.”

And who does Jeremiah think Wentz would want?

“Well, for me if you had the pick of the litter it would be CeeDee Lamb if you can get him,” said Jeremiah. “I think he's the best. He can do everything. He can give you the big play ability down the field, but he can also do a lot of dirty work on third down and in the red zone and he would give Carson a lot of free yards after the catch.

“That would be my choice. But when I look at the top four guys between CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Justin Jefferson, I think Carson Wentz would make a star out of any of those four players.”

