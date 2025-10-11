Eagles Today

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their second straight game and have to avoid finger pointing.

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs with the ball for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Zack Baun (53) and Azeez Ojulari (13) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA – It’s accountability weekend for the Eagles, not finger-pointing time, after their terrible blowout loss to a Giants team that had one win. There isn’t any reason to believe they would point fingers at this stage of the game and a 4-2 record, but there is enough frustration to go around that all it takes is for someone to say the wrong thing inside or outside the locker room.

“I just don’t want (finger pointing) to happen,” said linebacker Zack Baun. “At no point as a leader do I want this team to be divisive and separate and start … we just have to keep everyone together.”

Communication with each other will be the key, so even though the Eagles won’t return to work until Monday, and begin preparing for a trip to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m., chances are that players and coaches are having conversations via text and phone calls.

“There are leaders in every group," said Baun. “So, talking to them and making sure we’re all on the same page. We all want the same thing. We all want to play good football and win football games.”

Foundation Showed Cracks Before Losing Streak

You could make the case that the slightest crack in the Eagles’ foundation showed itself, even when they were winning and sitting at 4-0. A.J. Brown expressed unhappiness that the offense was consistent enough. He wasn’t wrong, though the timing and going to the media with his concerns can be debated.

After Thursday night’s loss, Brown revisited saying what he said.

“We just have to fix the things you’re struggling with and learn by winning,” the receiver said. “Right now, we’re on the other side, we’re losing, and we have to learn from losing and it’s very uncomfortable. It’s easy to learn from winning because you feel OK about it, but this stings. If it stings bad enough, things will change.”

The Eagles have a few extra days to make whatever changes they find. After playing the Vikings, they will play the Giants again, this time at home, before their bye week hits.

“We take it a day at a time,” said Jalen Hurts. “A wise competitor approaches them all the same. Whether it's a win or a loss, there's a lot to learn in both. Obviously, coming up short in it lights a different type of fire in you. But we've just got to grow from it, and there's a lot of opportunity to do that.”

