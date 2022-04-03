Conor Myles: Eagles-Only Mock Draft 2.0

A couple of trades and selections with long-term visions in mind make up this version of the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 mock draft

The Eagles' off-season has been looked upon as a disappointment among the fanbase, with the team missing out on some of the big-name targets.

The argument has merit, but Philadelphia's significant splashes were always meant to come from the 2022 NFL Draft. With five picks in the first two days of the draft, including three in the first, the Eagles are prepared to be the most discussed team heading into the event.

The organization seems to have a long-term plan to build a consistent contender during Nick Sirianni’s tenure, and these picks, and trades, tried to reflect the big picture.

1-15th: GARRETT WILSON, WR, Ohio State

The Eagles go wideout once again for the third consecutive year. Philadelphia’s brass has moved on from hoping their 2020 first-round pick, Jalen Reagor, pans out. The team wants longevity in their receiver room like the days of a talented trio such as DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, and Jason Avant.

Sirianni and company have preached confidence in Quez Watkins and DeVonta Smith’s alpha mentality has established him as the team’s No. 1 wideout, but the Eagles need another long-term option and weapon to try to maximize Jalen Hurts’ production.

Wilson would fit nicely with Smth and Watkins, and he openly campaigned to join Philadelphia.

1-16th: DEVONTE WYATT, DT, Georgia

Eagles fans got a small glimpse into life after Fletcher Cox after his brief release before being brought back, and with Javon Hargrave on the last year of his contract, there’s little reason to believe the Eagles pay both him and Cox while the two are in their 30s.

That, along with the organization’s dedication to the trenches, inspires the pick of Wyatt, and his career in Philadelphia will start similar to the way it did for Cox, who began his rookie season behind Cullen Jenkins and Mike Patterson, ultimately replacing Patterson halfway through the year.

Bringing Wyatt along in the same manner while soaking up everything he can from Cox in what appears to be his last year with the Eagles will prove to be a wise move long-term, just as it once was before.

Wyatt being 24-years-old as a rookie and potentially not having a significant impact right off the bat may be a downside, but it would be difficult to pass on his future potential.

**TRADE**

Eagles send 19th, 154th, and 2023 4th round picks to Chicago Bears for 39th and 2023 first-round picks. The Bears failed to provide weapons around their young ascending quarterback this off-season. With Chris Olave on the board and the prospect of having him on a five-year deal, it’s a no-brainer for Chicago to reunite Justin Fields with his college-wideout. The Bears surrender a 2023 first-round pick and move from the 39th spot to get their guy.

2-39th (from Bears): BOYE MAFE, Edge, Minnesota

Philadelphia has to prepare for life post-Brandon Graham, and bringing back Derek Barnett on a two-year deal means the Eagles don't have to necessarily go with an edge rusher in the first round. Mafe would be a solid selection at this point.

His athleticism and pass-rush technique are similar to Josh Sweat’s, but he maneuvers through offensive tackles in a style that mirrors Graham’s.

Entering a situational pass-rush role would be ideal for Mafe as a rookie. The ability to generate pressure is transparent in his game film. Still, the edge rusher can adjust his pass rush instincts by learning from one of the most intuitive defensive ends in Eagles’ history in Graham.

2-51st: JALE PITRE, S, Baylor

The Eagles haven’t panicked about the safety position as much as Philadelphia’s fanbase has. The reason is likely due to the prospects in this current group of draft-eligible defensive backs.

The addition of Pitre would give the Eagles their most versatile defensive back in the secondary, and that’s precisely what the team is targeting.

Pitre’s versatility is where the league is going with the safety position. From Budda Baker to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, etc., the league requires safeties to play multiple spots and be quick processors.

This selection would give Philadelphia a day one starter at safety and provide the team with potentially the most impact from a rookie on defense in years.

3-83rd: COBY BRYANT, CB, Cincinnati

Taking a cornerback this late in the draft will infuriate Eagles fans, and rightfully so.

The confidence has shown for the younger guys on the roster like Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, and Kary Vincent Jr., makes it appear that Philadelphia wants to see what they have in these guys at some point. Bringing back a veteran like Steven Nelson or signing Xavier Rhodes for a year while they continue to develop these less decorated prospects appears to be the plan.

At least Bryant here at the 83rd pick gives Philadelphia a more viable candidate to add to that development route. The Eagles need a cornerback that can create turnovers, and Bryant’s nine over his collegiate career would be a welcomed addition.

**TRADE**

Eagles send fourth-round pick (124th overall to Cincinnati Bengals for a fourth-round pick (135th overall) and a sixth-round pick (209th overall)

4-136th (from Bengals): LUKE FORTNER, IOL, Kentucky

With Jason Kelce returning, the Eagles don’t need to invest in the center position with a premium draft pick. Letting a mid-round pick develop behind the best center in franchise history could be just as effective, especially with Fortner’s profile - a player already working on his second master's degree who is 6’4, 307 pounds.

The Eagles’ center position belongs to Kelce until he no longer wants it. That may include the 2023 season, depending on the team’s 2022 finish. Fortner in the fourth is perfect for Philadelphia.

5-162nd: DAMONE CLARK LB, LSU

The Eagles added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White in free agency, gave TJ Edwards a prove-it extension, and will continue to allow Davion Taylor to become a player for this team, but the team will have their answers at the position by season’s end, and, it could be Taylor isn’t the player they envisioned when drafting him.

Clark is one of the draft’s most talented linebackers, who, unfortunately, falls here due to surgery on a herniated disk that will cost him his rookie season.

While the Eagles figure out that they don’t have an excellent long-term option as a linebacker, Clark can heal. Then Philadelphia will have at least one talented option to solve the ongoing linebacker woes in 2023, provided Clark can return at 100 percent.

5-166th: RACHAAD WHITE, RB, Arizona State

It was impressive what Philadelphia’s rushing offense could get out of guys like Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and rookie Kenneth Gainwell (after missing the 2020 collegiate season).

Running backs coach Jemal Singleton deserves a lot more recognition for the success of the running back room, and I’d like to see him with a project like White.

White has the build of a three-down back, and his production at Arizona State shows the ability to handle the role.

Gainwell is the only running back under contract for Philadelphia in 2023, so bringing in a rookie now to learn the system while the team gets the most out of Sanders and Scott could benefit White’s transition and preparation for a larger role next season.

6-190th (from Bengals): OBINNA EZE, OT, TCU

Philadelphia must meet its TCU offensive lineman quota, and selecting Eze here would fill it.

The freak athlete has the size and power of Jordan Mailata as a rugby player. The Eagles could use a swing tackle now and in the future, and Eze fits the profile of becoming one.

The addition of Eze gives Jeff Stoutland a physically imposing lineman once again to develop.

6-194th: JELANI WOODS, TE, Virginia

The Eagles have been eyeing this tight end class and may want to sprinkle more 12 personnel back into the game plan.

Jack Stoll was a pleasant surprise as a UDFA in 2021, but for what Stoll lacks as a pass-catcher, he makes up for with his blocking.

Woods would provide the upgrade as a receiver in the backup tight end role, especially in the red zone with his 6’7 frame, and give Tyree Jackson necessary competition after last year's training camp standout recovers from a torn ACL in Week 18.

Conor Myles covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-hosts the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast on Bleav Podcast Network. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesSI

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.