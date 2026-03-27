Explaining the Eagles Interest In Massive Miami OT Markel Bell

After securing a pre-draft visit with the nearly 6-foot-9, 325-pound Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke, the Eagles have gone even bigger with the idea of hosting Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell for a 30 visit.

The towering 6-foot-9, 346-pound Bell has a massive frame and elite length with 36 3/8-inch arms, among the longest ever measured at the Scouting Combine.

Source: The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting Miami OT Markel Bell for a 30 visit.



Massive ballplayer at 6’9”, 346 lbs with 36 3/8 on the arm — 6th longest ever measured at the combine. Didn’t allow a single sack in 558 pass pro snaps in ‘25. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 26, 2026

Bell was also productive for a Hurricanes team that went to the National Championship Game and finished as the runner-up to Indiana last season. The big man did not allow a single sack in 558 pass-protection snaps and allowed just nine pressures last season.

A Cleveland, Mississippi, native Bell impressed at the combine with notable athleticism for his size, including a 5.36-second 40-yard dash. He was also named one of ESPN's biggest risers following his workout.

The book on Bell praises his foot quickness in pass protection, ability to engulf defenders with his long arms, and nastiness in the run game.

"He's quick for his size is the better way to describe it," a long-time NFL scout told Eagles On SI. "[I'm] not sure that will translate to this level. The other issue is late hand placement. He needs to impose his will with that size."

The Eagles' interest in Bell adds to their ongoing evaluation of the offensive line ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, as the organization looks to bolster depth and potentially find a developmental piece or future contributor.

What's curious is Philadelphia added three OT developmental prospects last season: Day 3 picks Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams, as well as undrafted free agent Hollin Pierce.

A team souce called Williams "impressive" to Eagles On SI when discussing his Week 18 start and the organization's belief is that he would have been at least a Day 2 pick this yeer if he stated at Texas for another season.

Projected by most as a mid-round prospect (often in the third-to-fifth round range on consensus boards), Bell's rare length does make him an intriguing "project" with a high ceiling as an early Day 3 pick for Philadelphia.

However, selecting Bell or Burke, for that matter, would not immediately slot in as the heir apparent to future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson, who will be entering his 14th season in September. That kind of work would have to be on Day 1 of the draft at No. 23 overall.

Then there is the move away from Jeff Stoutland on the offensive line to a Shanahan-like approach to the run game, something that, in theory, would require a shift to more athletic offensive linemen.

No Change In Scouting?

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

GM Howie Roseman actually addressed that before the combine.

“I would say that maybe there are misconceptions, maybe about what Stout was looking for and maybe about what we're looking for now for [offensive coordinator] Sean [Mannion]," Roseman said. "It's so hard to find really good players at that position that you're certainly not going to discount somebody because they're a really good athlete, but maybe not 340 pounds. And you're certainly not going to take someone off your board because they're really firm at the point of attack and they can anchor.

“So I think that really we're looking for a lot of the same things with a lot of the same – as a shout-out to Stout – 'critical factors,' as he would say that we've always been looking for.”

Roseman indicated that there might be a slight move to more athleticism, but couched it by noting “displacing defenders” is never a bad thing.

"I think that the way that we want to build our offensive line and how we want it to look from left to right, based on the players that we have at certain spots to complement them hasn't changed,” the GM said. “Will there be maybe a little bit more emphasis on movement and athleticism, maybe a click? Maybe.

“But at the same time that also doesn't discount really good players who are maybe known more for displacing defenders in the run game because there's always a place for those guys."

Those comments explain why players Bell and Burke remain on the Eagles’ radar.