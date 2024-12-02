Cooper DeJean's "Cool" Tackle One Of Seven Leftovers From Eagles 24-19 Win
BALTIMORE – It was around this time last year that the Eagles’ fade into oblivion began. This year’s team looks like it’s built for the long haul, with a young, hungry defense and an offense that, while it takes time to rev up and flows through running back Saquon Barkley, can hurt an opponent in many different ways.
As Jalen Carter said after the Eagles put down the Baltimore Ravens, 24-19, in the gloom of an early Sunday evening by the Inner Harbor: “We had a rough end last year and we’re just trying to flip the script.”
Here are some leftovers from the Eagles’ eighth straight victory to reach 10-2.
The Tackle
Rookie Cooper DeJean made it, barreling into Derrick Henry, lifting him in the air, and landing on top of him on a short, third-and-11 throw that DeJean stopped before Henry could gather a head of steam.
“It was cool,” said DeJean, who made five tackles. “I didn’t expect to fully pick him up and put him on the ground. It kind of just happened like that. I was just trying to do my job and make a tackle.”
It was textbook form for a player who looks like a teenager and isn’t far removed from those years at the age of 21. The tackle was a sight to see considering DeJean is 6-0, 198 and Henry goes 6-2, 250.
“Oh he’s a big dude,” said DeJean. “I felt it for sure. You know, but luckily, he was just turning around so he didn’t really see me coming. I was able to sneak up on him and make the tackle.”
Beauty of Baun
Could linebacker Zack Baun be playing his way into the Defensive Player of the Year after another takeover performance against Baltimore? He stuffed the stat sheet again, making 13 tackles, eight of which were solo, forced a fumble, and had a half-sack.
Saw this on social media and it’s too good not to share.
The numbers between Baun and former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who was the DPOY in 2013. The numbers are strikingly similar through 12 games.
Tackles: Baun 118, Kuechly 102
TFL: Kuechly 7, Baun 6
Sacks: Baun 2.5, Kuechly 1
Forced fumbles: Baun 4, Kuechly 0
Interceptions: Kuechly 3, Baun 1
Holding
The Ravens led the NFL in offensive holding penalties with 26 coming into the game. So, how many did Craig Wrolstad’s crew call on their offensive line? 0. Jalen Carter looked like his jersey was tugged and pulled. He was arm-barred on occasion, too. Still, the refs didn’t see any of it. Or chose to ignore it.
Carter could have complained when asked about the no calls.
“None today,” he said. “We’re on to next week.”
Davis Steps Up
This was the kind of game made for defensive tackle Jordan Davis – stopping the run. He played 24 snaps and 13 of those were designed Ravens runs.
“We knew if we shut down their running game – and not saying they didn’t run the ball; they had a good couple yards here and there but when you get down to it we wanted to make sure we played physical and our presence was known,” said Davis, who was credited with two tackles but played a bigger role in clogging up the running lanes. “I think our D-line did a really good job.”
Added Carter: “He made plays and I hope people acknowledge that.”
Early Deficit
The Eagles continue to fall behind, but the defense keeps the team in striking distance until the offense can find its footing. The Ravens took a 9-0 lead before Philly rallied with 14 straight points and never trailed again.
“We don’t really look at the score,” said Carter. “It can be 21-0 in the first, and we’ll still play like it’s 0-0. When our offense cacthes on, gets that groove, you see once they get that, they put up points, and the defense keeps getting stops. Give Jalen Hurts the ball and he’s gonna do his thing.”
Fourth-down decision
Nick Sirianni admitted he gave some thought to kicking a 51-yard field goal when faced with a fourth-and-one and just over five minutes to play. Had Jake Elliott made it, the score would have increased to 24-12.
But the Eagles coach had DeVonta Smith in one ear and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the other telling him to go for the first down.
“Chauncey is like, ‘Just trust us, we’ll stop him if we don’t get it,’” said Sirianni. “Then DeVonta is like - I love when DeVonta tells me to just go for it - ‘We’re going to get that quarterback sneak.’ He’s like, ‘Coach, go for it.’ … (They) kind of nudged me over the edge, right there to go for it.”
Jalen Hurts picked up the first down with a three-yard rush, allowing the Eagles to drain more of the clock and make the Ravens spend all their timeouts before Elliott nailed a 222-yard shot with just 1:03 left in the game.
Garbage time
This was the third staright game the Eagles gave up late TD after outcome had already secured.
“I hate the trash-time touchdown, but it is what it is,” said Nakobe Dean, who made 10 tackles. “We were able to play good ball, and we were able to pull out the win.”
