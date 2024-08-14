Cooper's Back: What's Next For The Eagles In The Secondary?
Three weeks seemed like an eternity for some. But, Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean was always coming back and the Iowa product's presence in Philadelphia's defensive backfield could have a profound effect on Vic Fangio's plans.
"It could," the defensive coordinator admitted when asked by Eagles on SI back on Aug. 5 about the eventual return of the No. 40 overall pick back in April and the Butterfly Effect it could create, especially for first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell, who has gotten extensive work in the slot during DeJean's absence.
Fast forward eight days and DeJean was back, ditching his team-issued No. 33 sun's out, guns out t-shirt in favor of a jersey in Foxborough, Mass. for the joint practice between the Eagles and New England Patriots.
DeJean was removed from the Active/Non-Football Injury List and took part in individual drills for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Iowa while preparing for training camp.
“I’ve been doing a lot of watching, which is a little frustrating," DeJean admitted, "but it helps me learn from a different perspective.”
A versatile player, Fangio, and defensive backs coach Christian Parker started DeJean out at cornerback -- his primary position in college at Iowa -- and the slot during spring work. There is also a feeling from some that DeJean could ultimately play some safety as well if the need arises.
What we can tell you is that the Eagles' personnel staff evaluated DeJean as a cornerback so the belief inside the building is that the versatile DB can handle just about anything in the secondary.
Had DeJean not gotten injured leading into camp, he likely would have seen plenty of reps in the slot with an eye on evaluating if he could help there by the Sept. 6 opener vs. the Packers, according to a team source.
That end game has been pushed back and plans shifted to trying Mitchell in the slot, something that has gone well despite Mitchell's lack of experience there.
Things are currently trending for Mitchell to start opposite Darius Slay on the outside when only two CBs are on the field against the Packers before sliding inside when a nickel back is needed with Isaiah Rodgers rotating in on the outside.
Others in the mix are Avonte Maddox and Tyler Hall in the slot and Kelee Ringo outside.
"When he comes back, it’s not going to be, ‘Okay, he's back, like nothing ever happened to him.’ I'm sure the guys downstairs [training and medical staffs] will have rep limitations on him, practice limitations," Fangio explained. "So, it will be dependent upon where he is at and how he's doing."
That feeling out process has now officially kicked off.
“It felt great to be back out there a little bit and get moving around with the guys," DeJean said.
Wherever he plays, DeJean is known as a high IQ player and feels he's ready from a mental standpoint
“Most of the [defense] we installed in the spring,” he said. “I feel like I know most of the defense. Now, it’s just a matter of getting out there and getting those reps."
