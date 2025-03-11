Could 25-Year-Old's Time In Philly Be Over After Eagles Trade?
The Philadelphia Eagles obviously are going to look pretty different in 2025.
Philadelphia's defense has already taken a big hit and the National Football League's legal tampering period just began on Monday. In the first day alone, the Eagles lost Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Oren Burks, and it was reported that Darius Slay will be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by Philadelphia.
The Eagles followed all of that up by reportedly trading CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans on Tuesday in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green. There also were picks involved with the trade, but Gardner-Johnson and Green were the two current players involved in the deal.
Green is 23 years old and played guard for the Texans and now will join the Eagles. Could this be a sign that the Eagles are going to move on from Mekhi Becton? The defense took the biggest hit over the last day, but Becton also is a free agent and was a huge piece of the Eagles' offensive line in 2024.
There's been reports that he was interested in returning to the Eagles, but the addition of Green does at least make it a question as to whether or not Philadelphia will find a way to bring Becton back as well.
The 25-year-old rejuvenated his career in 2024 with the Eagles and should get paid well in free agency. He hasn't signed any deals as of writing which at least leaves a return as a possibility, but it's unclear at this point.
