Eagles Star Reportedly Eyeing Return To Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles already have locked one up of their stars from the 2024 season to a new, long-term deal.
Philadelphia struck gold with Zack Baun in free agency last year and it rewarded the All-Pro linebacker with a three-year deal. Another guy the Eagles were smart to sign was offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. The 25-year-old didn't have the stint he likely hoped for with the New York Jets and settled for a one-year deal with the Eagles.
He completely revitalized his career and now is in line to also cash in. The Eagles had arguably the most dominant rushing season of all time and obviously the offensive line plays a large role in that. The Eagles would be wise to keep the line to together and Becton reportedly is interested in returning, according to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline.
"Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton is drawing a lot of interest, as I predicted in an article several months ago," Pauline said. "I'm told that teams are looking at Becton as a a guard primarily, but who can make a move to tackle if need be...
"I'm told the preference for Becton is to re-sign with with the Eagles in free agency, as he's comfortable with the franchise that helped him reclaim his career. However, it's a matter of whether Philadelphia can fit him in the budget."
Becton is someone who clearly had a positive impact on the 2024 Eagles. It would be nice to have him in 2025 and beyond.
