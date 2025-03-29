Could Eagles Blockbuster Trade Be Coming?
Things are somewhat quiet across the National Football League right now.
Teams are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft so that seems to have moved to the forefront of each team's mind. Teams are meeting with prospects left and right but there are still guys out there on the open market and there even could be guys that could get traded.
One player who has been mentioned recently is Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Around the time free agency opened, rumors popped up that the Eagles could be "open" to moving him. There hasn't been too much concrete details, but there has been a lot of specultation.
For example, NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie made a list of five hypothetical trade packages for Goedert. One team he floated was the Seattle Seahawks.
"Seahawks send 2025 fifth- and seventh-round picks, receive TE Dallas Goedert," Woodie said. "Seattle is in the midst of an overhaul of their own, tearing down its offense and shipping in some new pieces. Out are QB Geno Smith and fan-favorite WRs D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett; in is QB Sam Darnold to helm the new offensive attack and Kupp to bolster the receiver room.
"Major roster holes still exist at receiver and interior offensive line, but tight end could use some love too. Noah Fant is a good player, and the Seahawks used a fourth-rounder on AJ Barner just last year. But honestly, who knows what Seattle will do anymore?"
This is just a hypothetical and is just another example of chatter going on across the league right now.
