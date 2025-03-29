Eagles-Rams Blockbuster Would Cut Ties With Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a lot of turnover so far and there's plenty of time for more.
We are just about a few weeks away from the National Football League Draft and there surely will be a lot of trade speculation and maybe even some deals made ahead of it. For the Eagles, the biggest trade candidate right now surely is tight end Dallas Goedert.
It would be tough if the Eagles were to move on from him. He has a year left on his deal and hasn't played for another NFL franchise. But, he's been a hot name in trade rumors lately.
Because of the speculation, NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie made a list of five hypothetical trade packages for Goedert. One involved the Los Angeles Rams.
"Rams send two 2025 sixth-round picks and a 2026 seventh-round pick, receive TE Dallas Goedert," Woodie said. "Fresh off giving the Eagles their toughest game in the playoffs, the Rams are primed for a Super Bowl run of their own. Back is QB Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams joins the receiving core in lieu of Cooper Kupp, and LT Alaric Jackson is back in the fold. The defense could use some reinforcements, but Los Angeles enters the 2025 season as one of the favorites in the NFC.
"The main reason is superb drafting by this front office. After winning the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, the Rams have successfully reset the roster in short order, stockpiling boatloads of Day 3 draft picks and supplementing them with a few studs drafted in the first three rounds. The result is one of the best young rosters in the league, ready to compete even after Stafford retires. In the meantime, Los Angeles is prepping to give it at least one last go with Stafford at the helm. Tight end is a bit of a weak spot for this team, with just Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson on the roster."
A package like this does seem pretty fair. The Eagles have lost a lot of talent and landing three picks would be a great way to add young, inexpensive talent quickly.