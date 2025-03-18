Could Ex-Patriots Star Fit With Eagles After Azeez Ojulari?
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of talent and frankly will be one of the best teams on paper for the 2025 National Football League even if they don't make any more moves.
The pass rush has been in question over the last few days. With Josh Sweat and Milton Williams gone, it has seemed like the Eagles could use more guys. They have responded and recently signed Josh Uche, which could end up being a very underrated moved by the time the 2025 season comes to an end.
He had 11.5 sacks just two seasons ago in 2022 at the age of 24. It wouldn't be shocking at all if he turns it around in Vic Fangio's system next year and has a breakout year almost like what Zack Baun did this year.
Philadelphia made another move on Monday by signing former New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Adding Ojulari and Uche is as good of a start as Philadelphia fans could've hoped for.
There is another guy on the open market who also was a member of the Patriots and shined in 2022 who should be on the team's radar as well, though. As great as Uche was in 2022, Matthew Judon was even better with 15.5 sacks. He's on the open market right now and isn't getting the coverage that he probably should be after spending the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Judon had 5.5 sacks in 17 games played. This wasn't as good as the 2022 season, obviously, but he missed most of the 2023 season, so he was getting back on the field.