Could Eagles Land 'Big Play' Weapon From Kellen Moore-Saints?
The Philadelphia Eagles have two of the best receivers in the game right now.
Philadelphia's receiver room is stacked with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson currently is in line to be the team's No. 3 receiver again. He did a solid job in a small role last year. The passing offense didn't go too crazy all of the time and Dallas Goedert was the real No. 3 pass-catching option.
There's been rumors they could look to move on from Goedert, though, so it wouldn't hurt to add another pass-catcher into the mix. Philly Sports Network's Mike Greger floated New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed as a trade fit.
"No. 2. WR Rashid Shaheed: The 26-year-old is a big play waiting to happen," Greger said. "That’s obvious. He has 10 receiving touchdowns, plus five rushing scores and two punt-return touchdowns since entering the league in 2022. Injuries were the only thing slowing him down. So, why would the Saints trade him?
"Well, Shaheed is playing on a one-year, $5.2 million contract in 2024, which is kind of the sweet spot for Roseman to make a deal. If he’s not part of the long-term plan in New Orleans — Kellen Moore likely wants to put his stamp on the offense — then this could be a one-year rental for a Day 3 pick … with an option to buy after the season."
The Saints have much more to worry about at the quarterback position right now. Could they consider a move?
