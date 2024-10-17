Could Eagles Target Raiders $94 Million Star In Blockbuster Trade?
The Philadelphia Eagles should be active over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia has a roster that should be able to contend in the NFC. The Eagles have star power on both sides of the ball and got back in the win column on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
The Eagles are 3-2 on the season and in second place in the NFC East, just behind the Washington Commanders. Washington is 4-2 on the season but hasn't had its bye week yet, unlike the Eagles.
Philadelphia entered the season with some very high expectations. If the Eagles can rack up wins over the next few weeks, it could make sense to splurge at the trade deadline. It will come and pass on Nov. 5, and there could be some superstar talent available.
The Las Vegas Raiders already have pulled off one big deal by trading star receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. Could another deal be on the horizon? Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been mentioned as a trade candidate, although a move is unlikely, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Teams are wondering if the Raiders will keep selling off players," Graziano said. "And while I don't think they intend to move Crosby, as we discussed earlier, there are a few players who could be on the move in the next three weeks if Las Vegas doesn't feel they fit into its long-term plans."
Will the Raiders be open for business? They may not want to trade Crosby now, but losses over the next few weeks could change things. He has a potential out on his four-year, $94 million contract after the season so it could make sense to move him.
Philadelphia could use another pass rusher, and Crosby is one of the best in football. A trade would take some sort of contract restructuring or move to clear cap space. But, Crosby would be worth the logistical trouble.
More NFL: Insider Blasts Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni After Fan Comments