Could Eagles Trade For Raiders $140 Million Star?
The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-2 on the season so far but should be going all in on the campaign.
Philadelphia hasn't quite looked the part yet, but it has the makings of a Super Bowl-contending team. The Eagles have plenty of talent, but injuries have left the team well below full strength so far this season. The Eagles' offense specifically has taken a hit with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey all dealing with various injuries.
It seems like Brown and Smith are inching closer towards returning to the field and could even be back for the team's next game in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns after the bye week.
Over the next month, there's going to be some serious trade chatter. The deadline will pass on Nov. 5, and there could be some star power on the move ahead of that. At this point, the biggest star who likely will be on the move is Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams.
Adams is a star but has been having a tough time on the Raiders, and the team has started to reach out to other franchises to "gauge interest" about a trade, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.
"More on this to come: A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams," Bonsignore said. "The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver."
Could the Eagles look to make a deal to bolster the offense even further? If the cap space wasn't a thing, the obvious answer would be yes. Philadelphia has Super Bowl hopes, and adding a weapon like Adams would take the team to the next level. But there is a cap. Philadelphia has just over $11 million in cap room right now, and that wouldn't be enough to take on Adams' contract.
If Philadelphia somehow could find a way to restructure some deals to make room, maybe then they could give the Raiders a call. As things stand, Philadelphia couldn't bring Adams in. Bu, the Eagles should monitor every big-name player to see if there is a chance of a deal. There is a month to go until the deadline, maybe things could change.
