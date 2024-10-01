Eagles' Nick Sirianni Addresses Rumors About Firing
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't had the start to the season they hoped to have.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season. The Eagles currently are in third place in the NFC East. The surprising Washington Commanders currently sit atop the NFC East standings with a 3-1 record. The Dallas Cowboys also have a 2-2 record but are above the Eagles in the actual standings.
The Eagles started the season off on a high note with a big win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil but have been dealing with injuries since and, therefore, have been inconsistent. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson all have missed time among other players as well.
With the Eagles sitting at 2-2 heading into their bye week, speculation already has started to pick up about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni. It seemed like he was on the hot seat at the end of the 2023 season, but the team decided to stick with him.
Rumors have started to flow once again about a possible move, although it is extremely unlikely. He addressed the speculation when asked by 94WIP Sports Radio's Joe DeCamara if he was worried.
“No, I’m just worried about getting the team better," Sirianni said. "You can't worry about any of those different things. Right now, we're 2-2. Just put my head down and work."
Sirianni isn't going anywhere right now. Speculation is going to continue if the Eagles don't stack up wins, but the Eagles have high hopes for the season, and a head coaching change in the middle of the season would be a logistical nightmare. If a change is coming, it likely would be at the end of the season.
More NFL: Trouble Brewing After Eagles Star Joins Rival To Roast Teammate