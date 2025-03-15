Could Eagles Turn To 8-Time Pro Bowler?
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a roller coaster of an offseason so far.
Philadelphia is going to look different in 2025 and Mekhi Becton, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Darius Slay are all going to be playing elsewhere. The Eagles lost a few other players as well, like Oren Burks.
All in all, there's plenty of turnover in Philadelphia. The Eagles have added some pieces as well this offseason, like AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, and Adoree' Jackson. It would make sense to add more to the pass rush and a guy who should be in consideration is eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller.
Philadelphia's specialty in recent years has been short-term deals for guys with upside. Miller had six sacks in 13 games last year with the Buffalo Bills. He's available on the open market now and is 35 years old. Philadelphia lost a lot of pieces of the defense already and Miller is a guy who likely could be had for cheap.
Miller is a 13-year veteran and is certainly in the back half of his career. If he's looking to contend, the Eagles are a team that can give him a chance at a deep playoff run while also having a solid role. The Eagles have a real need at the edge right now and Miller is a guy who could help.
At this point, why not? With Sweat gone, Miller is a guy who at least could help replace him.
