Could This Be The Final Season Opener For Eagles Veteran Cornerback? He Isn't Sure
PHILADELPHIA – We already know this is the final season for Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham at age 36 and after 15 years in the league. Could it be Darius Slay’s swan song, too?
The cornerback keeps saying he isn't going to play much longer but also says he still feels young. He will turn 34 on New Year’s Day, three days after the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in the next-to-last-regular season game of the year.
Not even Slay knows for sure how much longer he will continue playing the game.
Eagles on SI asked talked to him more about it on Tuesday as the Eagles prepared to fly to Brazil to open the season Friday night against the Green Bay Packers and the 12th season-opener of his career.
“Well, (shoot), it’s different because I’m 12 years in,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? I still feel young though, I ain’t gonna lie. But 12 years is a long goddamn time.”
The Eagles know that, too, and have inhected plenty of youth at cornerback the past two years, including Kelee Ringo, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Eli Ricks, and Isaiah Rodgers.
Told that this was Brandon Graham’s 15th season openers, Slay did what he does more often than not, and that is give a joking answer.
“I’m telling you, BG,” he said. “At least I don’t have gray hairs, yet. I still have something good.”
Slay was asked if he could see a scenario where this would be his final year.
“It could be whenever, really, honestly," he said. "Time will tell with that, though. See how my body’s feeling, because like I said (in previous interviews) I made a lot of money, so, hey, I could chill, might still play.”
His post-playing days won’t include a trip to the announcer’s booth like Jason Kelce, but, like Kelce and his brother Travis, Slay is into podcasting, with one called, ‘It’s Slay Podcast.’ He went into some detail about his future after the game.
“Video gaming, streaming, podcasting, playing with my kids, doing activities, good stuff, good stuff,” he said. “I got kids in high school. I got boys training, my daughter runs track, I got all that stuff, so I got a lot to do.”
Slay takes a backseat to none of the corners taken ahead of him in the 2013 draft. In fact, you could make a case that he belongs in the front seat. The Mississippi State product was the first cornerback off the board in the second round that year, No. 36 overall and fourth overall in the second, with the Detroit Lions grabbing him at that spot.
The Eagles took Zach Ertz at No. 35 overall. It’s hard to argue with that decision, especially because general manager Howie Roseman was able to send third and fifth-round picks to the Lions in 2020 to bring him to Philly.
Slay has been the Eagles’ top cornerback ever since, starting 59 of 60 games with nine interceptions and two touchdowns.
The first-round picks ahead of Slay in 2013 were Alabama’s Dee Milliner (9th overall), Houston’s D.J. Hayden (12), Washington’s Desmond Trufant (22), and Florida State’s Xavier Rhodes (25).
