EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Plan B Strengthens DT

John McMullen

The Eagles went into free agency this year with a target in mind and understanding the landscape.

Good players coming off their first NFL contracts are going to get overpaid and Philadelphia was prepared to do that for Byron Jones, the supremely talented ex-Dallas cornerback.

The thought process behind the path was sound. By signing Jones the Eagles would not only strengthen a weakness of their own but the organization would also be harming their top division rival and the biggest hurdle between Philadelphia and another NFC East title.

It didn’t pan out because the Miami Dolphins blew everyone out of the water with a five-year, $82.5 million contract offer to Jones which included almost $55M in guarantees with the first so-called "out" for the Dolphins after the 2022 season.

Howie Roseman folded under the weight of that pot and hit CTRL-ALT-DEL, returning to the default setting that has defined the Eagles since Andy Reid arrived in 1999 - build the offensive and defensive fronts.

Philadelphia shifted to the trade market to upgrade CB with Darius Slay and the big-ticket item in free agency ended up being Javon Hargrave, an Akiem Hicks-like disruptor who will slide in next to Fletcher Cox to give Jim Schwartz perhaps the most talented interior in the NFL, something further bolstered by the domino effect of Malik Jackson becoming the third man in Schwartz’s rotational system.

On paper, that’s a scary thought for opposing offenses especially if Jackson accepts a more limited role after his first season with the Eagles was derailed by a Lisfranc injury.

The depth at DT is solid after Philadelphia re-signed Hassan Ridgeway, a player the Eagles were excited about last season until an ankle injury along with a need for roster spots elsewhere due to a multitude of other injuries forced the Eagles’ hand and sent Ridgeway to injured reserve.

The silver lining of so many injuries on the interior last season might have been Anthony Rush getting valuable playing time and getting the so-called start-up costs of playing out of the way. At 350 pounds Rush proved his worth as a two-down run-stuffing option.

Deeper on the depth chart are players like Bruck Hector and Albert Huggins and a high-level undrafted rookie free agent in Raequan Williams, making this position group perhaps the deepest in Philadelphia.

COULDA: Went the emphatic route, outbid Miami and signed Jones, a decision that puts Hargrave elsewhere and Jackson to fit back into his projected 2019 role with Ridgeway, Rush and Co. filling things in from there.

SHOULDA: Made Plan B the organization’s top priority and targeted Slay, who is older but far more accomplished than Jones, and Hargrave from the get-go.

WOULDA: Made sure Jackson was completely on board with the current setup which could be reps inside and outside. The veteran is on record saying he's not comfortable at DE.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malik Jackson Does Not Accept Drew Brees Apology

The Eagles defensive tackle talked to 6ABC and had some strong words for the New Orleans Saints quarterback

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: A Veteran Edge Rusher?

Jim Schwartz’s plan on his defensive line is well known and battle-tested, a rotational system that comes at you in waves

John McMullen

Can Andre Dillard Handle the Pressure?

With the Jason Peters question still hanging around, it made me wonder if the second-year left tackle can live up to the expectations and thrive in a city not known for patience

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Bodyguard vs. Upside

The Jason Peters vs. Andre Dillard decision still looms heavy on Eagles offensive line

John McMullen

Eagles Coaches Not Planning a Return to Facility Until Training Camp

Even though the NovaCare Complex will reopen in South Philly on June 5, a small group of employees won't return until June 8, and none of them will be Doug Pederson or his staff

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: TE is Close to Perfect

It is rare that a team doesn't have to address each position during the offseaon, but the Eagls achieved that at the tight end position

John McMullen

Eagles Bonding Through Current Events

Head coach Doug Pederson's decision to hold virtual team sessions is paying off, and it could serve Philly well as it seeks a return to Super Bowl

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Justin Jefferson at No. 21

The Eagles went with Jalen Reagor in the first round over the LSU WR, in a move that surprised many and the two will be measured against each other for years to come

John McMullen

Training Camp Memo Sent to All 32 Teams

The NFL seems intent on proceeding with the opening of training camps at the end of July, with two requirements outlined

Ed Kracz

Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Issues Statement

The team's Chairman/CEO: "At times, I have too many words. At times, I have no words. But silence is not an option"

Ed Kracz