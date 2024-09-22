Cowboys Called Top Option To Land Ex-Eagles Star
There could be plenty of movement across the National Football League over the next few weeks.
Teams are starting to get a true look at the roster and see whether or not additions are necessary. Week 3 officially is here, and before we know it, the NFL trade deadline will be here in November. ESPN's Dan Graziano got the ball started early and put together a list of possible trade targets with landing spots.
Former Philadelphia Eagles star running back Miles Sanders currently plays for the Carolina Panthers but could be on the trade block. Graziano called the Dallas Cowboys the top landing spot for him ahead of the deadline.
"Carolina feels like the safest bet to be in sell mode at the deadline. Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers before the 2023 season and has delivered a grand total of 633 scrimmage yards and one touchdown," Graziano said. "He slipped behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart last season, and the team drafted Jonathon Brooks in April. Once Brooks is healthy (knee), Sanders could be expendable.
"An acquiring team would have to deal with a prorated portion of his $4.02 million guaranteed salary, but no money is guaranteed after this year. Carolina would take on a mere $2.95 million in dead money, plus any portion of the salary it would have to pay as a condition of the trade.
Potential landing spot: Dallas Cowboys. They didn't invest in the position this offseason and aren't generating much in the run game so far. Maybe they could use a boost from the outside, considering they rank 26th in yards per rush (3.7). I could see the (Kansas City Chiefs), (Las Vegas Raiders), or (Cleveland Browns) being interested."
Sanders already has been a popular trade candidate and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get moved.
