Eagles Called Top Fit For Blockbuster Trade For Star
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly know that the 2024 season could be a special one.
Philadelphia is 1-1 through three games, but it has one of the most well-built rosters in football. The Eagles were one bad stretch toward the end of their Week 2 clash against the Atlanta Falcons from being 2-0.
Now, they will look to get back on track against the red-hot and surprising New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia is undermanned, but it still has the firepower necessary to get back in the win column.
If the Eagles can continue to impress throughout the young season, a major trade or two could be on the horizon around the trade deadline in November. The Eagles will need to continue to prove that they are a contender worth investing in. If they can do so, it may make sense to add some help at safety.
Because of this, ESPN's Dan Graziano called the Eagles the top trade fit for Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker.
"Unsigned beyond this season, Baker would be an impact player for any team needing safety help at the deadline," Graziano said. "He has 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a pass breakup over two games. The Cardinals would have to be out of contention to consider it, and Baker's $14.2 million salary wouldn't be a piece of cake to move. But unless the Cards extend him at some point, you have to think they'd take the call.
"Potential landing spot: Philadelphia Eagles. It seems Philly is perpetually on the lookout for safeties, and it is always one of the most active teams on the trade market. The Eagles love to bring in big-name veterans at midseason. Watch the (New York Jets) and (Cleveland Browns), too, if Baker were to become available."
He is a six-time Pro Bowler and immediately would give the Eagles just what they need. Why not put in a call?