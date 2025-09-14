Debuts For Pair Of Eagles Edge Rushers On Hold
Azeez Ojulari will have to wait another week to make his Eagles debut, if he ever does. The edge rusher was inactive for a second straight game. Other Eagles inactive for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs are quarterback Tanner McKee, running back Will Shipley, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, rookie offensive lineman Drew Kendall, and tight end Dallas Goedert.
Goedert and Shipley had already been ruled out with injuries on Friday. Goedert has a knee injury and Shipley has an oblique issue. Rookie offensive lineman Cam Williams was also on the injury report, but he was placed on injured reserve, so he didn’t have to be listed as inactive.
Williams’ injury opened a spot on the Eagles’ 53-man roster, that could be filled at some point this week.
McKee was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report with a finger injury. The backup appears to be getting closer to being active and perhaps that happens for him in next week’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sam Howell will serve as Jalen Hurts’ backup against the Chiefs.
More on Eagles Week 2 Inactives
As for Ojulari, the former New York Giants pass rusher was inactive in last week’s season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s not a good sign for him that the Eagles signed veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith last week. Smith is active and will make his Eagles’ debut on Sunday.
“Right now, they just have me in certain packages just to learn the defense,” said Smith on Friday. “It won’t be as much as you think. They’re gonna sprinkle me in just a little bit this game but hopefully the next two or three weeks I’ll be playing a lot more.”
Okoronkwo is also inactive for a second straight week. The Eagles could open a second roster spot if they decide to part with him or Ojulari this week. Nick Sirianni said on Monday that they are still counting on Ojulari to help them this season. The Eagles coach said the same thing about linebacker Devin White last year, however.
“Azeez has done a lot of good things since he's been here, and I'd have no doubt that he's going to help us win football games moving forward,” said Sirianni.
With Goedert out, four-year veteran Grant Calcaterra will start, with newcomer Kylen Grason, who spent four years with the Colts, the backup. The Eagles also elevated tight Cam Latu from the practice squad. Latu is in his third NFL season, but this will be the first time he gets into a game. It may not be at tight end, but it could be at fullback and most certainly special teams.
Also elevated from the practice squad was safety Marcus Epps, who was elevated last week, too. He only has one elevation remaining, so there’s a likelihood the Eagles could use Williams’ roster spot to add Epps to the 53.
