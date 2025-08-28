Developmental Delivers: Eagles Believe In Second-Year DT
PHILADELPHIA - In the NFL, you don’t just draft or sign good players out of college.
When a rookie puts pen to paper, whether he’s a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent, the work has just begun, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ developmental program is something the organization takes pride in.
Second-year defensive tackle Gabe Hall has made the jump from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in his second season as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor.
"Gabe Hall's another credit to our developmental program," GM Howie Roseman said. "This is a guy that we followed who if he probably would've came out after his junior year, would've been a second-day pick. We got him as a free agent last year and our guys went to work on him because he's got tools in his body.
“This is a big, long athletic defensive tackle and really spent last year on the practice squad developing those qualities."
On Wednesday, after practice, Hall was asked about the growth he’s undergone as a key member of the scout team.
"I learned what it takes to be a man,” Hall said. “Going against the No. 1 offensive line in the league straight from college was a big step, but they trusted me and they were patient with me, and it was a big opportunity for me to grow as a player and as a man.
“I learned so many lessons, and I would not trade it for anything in the world."
Those lessons have put Hall on the precipice of being a contributor on a talented interior line headlined by Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.
"Worked hard. I took coaching well. Everybody in that building wanted to help me, from the players to the coaches," Hall said. "I listened to everything they said. They were always willing to help me, no matter what time of the day or night."
That work ethic has translated for the lanky 6-foot-6 Hall, a player whose unique length makes it difficult for O-linemen to lock into Hall.
“Not a lot of people can touch my chest,” Hall said. “So it's just learning how to play with my length. That's another thing that they are teaching me to do is to play strong with my length.”
The finished product this season is a stronger and smarter player ready for an increased role in Vic Fangio's defense.
"Weight room and mentally,: Hall said when asked where he's improved the most. "Coming in here not knowing what to expect, and not knowing what to do [was difficult]. ... [This season] I'm ready to play with my brothers and show them I can do."