Did Boston Radio Host Just Hint At Eagles-Patriots Shocker?
Wait, what?
This time of year is strange because there is speculation and rumors each and every day as we approach the National Football League Draft. It's hard to sometimes cut through it all in the social media age. There was a time in which people only got their news through television or the newspaper.
Now, you can open your phone and pretty much see anything.
That was the case on Friday, at least. Boston-based radio host Paul "Fitzy" Fitzgerald of WEEI took to social media on Friday and suggested that if Abdul Carter is on the board at No. 4 then the Eagles could give the New England Patriots about a call involving AJ Brown.
"If Abdul Carter falls to 4th overall...expect the (Eagle emoji) to place a call to New England about a possible reunion with a wide receiver who loves Mike Vrabel and the Pats," Fitzgerald said.
Now, this is the first time that this type of chatter hit social media. It's intriguing to see it because it's not just a random person sharing it. Fitzgerald is a radio host on a prominent Boston-based station. Could there be anything coming?
It would be pretty shocking and doesn't seem likely by any means. It also doesn't seem likely that Carter will be available. He is from the area and has made it clear that it would be a dream of his to join the Eagles.
I guess this will be something to watch out for, but seems like a pipe dream.