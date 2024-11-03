Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Philly's Clash Vs. Jaguars
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to be in first place in the NFC East by the end of Week 9's action.
Somehow, Week 9 is now here, and we are at the midpoint of the 2024 National Football League regular season, and it has been an exciting one. There have been some surprises already, and it should be an interesting week with the 2024 National Football League trade deadline just a few days away.
Before we get to the deadline, though, we have to play the games on Sunday and Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles will look to earn their sixth win of the season on Sunday afternoon as they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field, with kick-off scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia has won three games in a row heading into its clash against the Jaguars, including a Week 8 major victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jacksonville is trending in a different direction and currently is 2-6 on the season and is in third place in the AFC South.
The Eagles have a chance to be in first place in the division by the end of the day if they can take down the Jaguars, and the Washington Commanders lose against the New York Giants.
There was a time when things were going pretty poorly for the Eagles early on this season. It seems like things have turned around, and they have another chance on Sunday at home.
