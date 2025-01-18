Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Rams Divisional Game
The Divisional Round of the National Football League playoffs is here.
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams with a chance to move on to the NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, we have to wait one more day for the Eagles to face off against the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
There are two games on Saturday. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will begin the Divisional Round action with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will conclude the day Saturday with action kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia will begin the NFL action on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles will welcome the Rams to town on Sunday will kick-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The action can be found on your local NBC-affiliated television channel. On top of this, the game will also be streamed on Peacock, NFL+, and YouTubeTV depending on your streaming packages.
The Eagles and Rams already have faced off once this season and Philadelphia took down Los Angeles, 37-20 on Nov. 24. It’s going to be an interesting game and there even has been some chatter about some possible snow on the horizon.
After the Eagles and Rams face-off, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will conclude Divisional Round action with their kick-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. All in all, it will be an interesting weekend, but we have to wait one more day for Eagles action.
