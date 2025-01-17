Eagles-Patriots Blockbuster Trade Rumors Shut Down By NFL Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles probably have had the weirdest week of any of the teams remaining in the Divisional Round of the National Football League playoffs.
Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will face off against the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday. The Eagles have a chance to move on and already have taken down the Rams this season.
The Eagles have some high hopes, but the week has been filled with chatter about AJ Brown reading and a Philadelphia's fan horrible comments to a Green Bay Packers fan.
Brown was seen reading a book on the sidelines of the Wild Card Round matchup and then people used this to speculate that he could leave the team this offseason and that he is unhealthy. The New England Patriots unsurprisingly popped up as a fit with his former head coach Mike Vrabel taking over the team.
While this is the case, the Patriots insider Doug Kyed of the Boston Globe threw some cold water on the idea.
"The biggest question is whether the Eagles would even be open to trading him because even if he’s unhappy, which he’s seemed at times this season playing with Jalen Hurts, he’s still one of their best offensive players," Kyed said. "His contract is also prohibitive in potentially dealing him. Trading Brown before June 1 would actually subtract cap space from the Eagles’ books."
Brown does have some ties to the Patriots, but it doesn't seem like there is any chance Philadelphia will trade him unless something shocking happens.
